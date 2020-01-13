FIFA’s Infantino invites Armenia’s football chief to Zurich

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has invited the President of Armenia’s Football Federation, Armen Melikbekyan to FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your recent election as President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA), at the FFA Extraordinary General Assembly held on 23 December 2019 in Yerevan,” Infantile said in a message.

“Your knowledge, leadership, and experience, particularly as former FFA General Secretary, will no doubt have a great impact on the development of our beautiful game in your country,” he added.

“You can rely on my personal support and FIFA’s assistance to reach this goal and the doors of the Home of FIFA are always open whenever you wish to discuss the game and matters related to its governance. It will be a great pleasure to invite you to come to Zurich soon,” Gianni Infantino added.

“l would be grateful if you could also convey my congratulations to the other members of the Executive Committee who were elected with you. I wish you and your team the best of luck and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead and I look forward to seeing you again very soon,-Gianni Infantino underlined in his congratulation letter,” the FIFA President concluded.