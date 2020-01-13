Croatia completes ratification of Armenia-EU Agreement

Croatia has notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU CEPA, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan informs in a Facebook post.

Croatia is the 18th country to have notified about the completion of the process, Naghdalyan said.

“Sweden, Slovenia, Belgium and France have also completed domestic procedures necessary for ratification of the Agreement, but have not yet informed the General Secretariat,” she noted.