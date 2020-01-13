Armenia Airways to resume flights to Iran

Armenia Airways will resume its regular Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flights from January 14th.

The company said in a Facebook post it has received security guarantees from Iran.

“Taking into consideration the recent recommendation by the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia on the use of the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran, our airline has requested from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and received guarantees for the safe operation of the aircraft in the airspace of Iran,” the company said in a statement.

Armenia Airways cancelled the flight scheduled for January 12 due to safety reasons.

The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee issued a statement late on Sunday advising that airlines registered in the Republic of Armenia take into account the recommendation of the Council of the European Union’s Flight Safety Risk Assessment Group and consider the possibility of temporarily bypassing the Iranian and Iraqi airspace at all altitudes.