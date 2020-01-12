Serena Williams wins first title in three years

Serena Williams won her first title in three years and first since becoming a mother with victory over Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic, the BBC reports.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion beat her fellow American 6-3 6-4.

It is the 38-year-old’s first singles title since she won the Australian Open in 2017 and her 73rd WTA title overall.

Williams, in her fourth decade on the WTA Tour, lost the Wimbledon and US Open finals in 2018 and 2019 and retired from the 2019 Rogers Cup final.

She said after her victory that she would donate her prize money in Auckland and a dress she had worn to the Australian bushfire appeal.

“It feels good. It’s been a long time, I think you could see the relief on my face,” said Williams.

“I have been playing for so long and been through so much and I’m happy to be doing something I love.”

The Australian Open begins on 20 January, with Williams bidding to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.