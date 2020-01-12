Armenia’s aviation authority urges to avoid flying over Iran and Iraq

The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee advises that airlines registered in the Republic of Armenia take into account the recommendation of the Council of the European Union’s Flight Safety Risk Assessment Group and consider the possibility of temporarily bypassing the Iranian and Iraqi airspace at all altitudes.

The Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement it keeps following the developments in the Middle East, including new circumstances surrounding the tragic crash of the Boeing-737 aircraft of Ukrainian International Airlines in Tehran on January 8

The Civil Aviation Committee works closely with the aviation authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the International Civil Aviation Organization, the European Union’s Flight Safety Risk Assessment Team and all of its partners to ensure safe flight.

Earlier today the Armenia Airways announced it was cancelling a flight to Tehran due to safety reasons.