Armenia Airways cancels flight to Tehran due to security reasons

Armenia Airways has cancelled the upcoming flight to Iran due to security reasons.

“Kindly be informed that Armenia Airways Flight AMW111/112 Yrevan-Tehran-Yerevan on date 12.01.2020 is cancelled due to safety reasons,” the company said in a Facebook post.

The air company apologized for inconvenience caused and informed that to change the ticket date passengers can contact the company’s main office or partners.

“We consider our passengers’ safety first,” the statement reads.