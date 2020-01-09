Fake earthquake warning causes panic at a trade center in Yerevan

A fake earthquake warning caused evacuation of Dalma Garden Mall shopping center in Yerevan at about 7 pm today.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations responded to the reports, assuring there was no risk of an imminent earthquake in Yerevan.

“The National Survey of Seismic Protection officially declares that there is no reason to disseminate such information, as the current seismic situation in the Republic is under control, so there is no reason for panic,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Visitors reportedly read the fake news online and began escaping the building.