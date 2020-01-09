Armenia raises one-off child birth allowance

The Armenian government has adopted decisions raising the one-off allowance for the birth of the first and second child to 300,000 AMD.

In effect, the child birth allowance was 50,000 AMD for the first child, and 150,000 AMD for the second child.

Therefore, the sum will be increased by 250,000 AMD for the first child, and 150,000 AMD for the second child.

Another decision envisages regulating the amount of childcare allowance for children up to 2 years, as defined by the RA Law on State Benefits. Accordingly, it is proposed that from July 1, 2020, the amount of the care allowance be set at AMD 26500 instead of AMD 18,000.