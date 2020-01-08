Trump says Iran ‘appears to be standing down’ after missile strikes

US President Donald Trump says Iran “appears to be standing down” after it targeted air bases housing US forces in Iraq, the BBC reports.

Mr Trump said no US or Iraqi lives were lost in the attacks, and the bases suffered only minimal damage.

The attacks on the Irbil and Al Asad bases came early on Wednesday morning local time.

Iran said it acted in retaliation after the assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last week.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei described the missile attacks as a “slap in the face” for the US and called for an end to the American presence in the Middle East.

Mr Trump also said the US would immediately impose additional financial and economic sanctions on Iran, which would remain until it “changed its behaviour”.

“Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism,” he said.