Roman Berezovsky appointed head coach of FC Pyunik

Roman Berezovsky has been appointed head coach of FC Pyunik.

Roman Berezovsky has defended the goal post of the Armenia national team for many years. As a footballer he has played for Syunik K., Kosmos-Kirovets, Smena-Saturn, Zenit, Torpedo M., Dynamo M., and Khimki M. football clubs. Roman Berezovsky ended his football career in 2015.

After ending his career as a footballer he started coaching Moscow’s Dynamo, Sochi and the Armenia national team.

Sergei Chikishev has joined the Pyunik coaching staff as Berezovsky’s assistant. Chikishev previously coached Irtysh, Tyumen, Spartak M. and Dynamo M. clubs.