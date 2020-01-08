Armenian PM offers condolences over plane crash in Iran

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has extended condolences over the Ukrainian aircraft crash in Iran.

“I learnt with great sorrow the news on a crash of a civilian aircraft near Tehran airport. On behalf of the Armenian people and my own behalf I express sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this tragic accident,” the Prime Minister said in a Twitter post.

I learnt with great sorrow the news on a crash of a civilian aircraft near #Tehran airport. On behalf of the Armenian people and my own behalf I express sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this tragic accident. — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) January 8, 2020

A Ukrainian Boeing-737 carrying 176 people has crashed in Iran and officials say there is no chance of finding survivors.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 to Kyiv went down after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran at 06:12 local time (02:42 GMT).

The majority of passengers were from Iran and Canada.