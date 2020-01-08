Armenian PM convenes consultations on regional developments

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting that referred to developments in the region. The process of implementation of the instructions given by the Prime Minister was also discussed.

“The development of the situation in the region is worrying. Our position remains the same. Armenia will not engage in anti-Iranian action, Armenia will not engage in anti-American action,” the Prime Minister said.

“It is our hope that friendly Iran and the United States will initiate immediate negotiations o prevent further deterioration,” PM Pashinyan stated.