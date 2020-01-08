Armenian FM offers condolences over Ukrainian plane crash

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has offered condolences over the Ukrainian plane crash that left all 176 passengers and crew on board dead.

“Very sad news about the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines airplane Boeing 737 en route from Tehran to Kiev. Deep condolences to families and friends of victims,” Minister Mnatsakanyan said in a Twitter post.

Boeing-737 of the Ukraine International Airlines crashed just after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran.

Iran’s Red Crescent said there was no chance of finding survivors.

The plane was flying to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Ukraine’s government said a crisis group was being set up to investigate the crash.

President Volodymyr Zelensky was cutting short a trip to Oman and returning to Kyiv, a statement said.

“My sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of all passengers and crew,” he said in a statement.