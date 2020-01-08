Armenia sees no ground for suspending flights over Iranian airspace for now

The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee has said it sees no ground for suspending flights over Iran’s airspace so far.

“At the same time, we continue to monitor the developments,” the Committee said in a statement, adding that the public will be informed about further decisions.

The Committee is in constant contact with EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency), Eurocontrol (European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation), as well as the Ukrainian and Russian aviation authorities.

The next Yerevan-Tehran flight operated by Armenia Airways is scheduled for January 10. The Erbil-Yerevan-Erbil flight operated by UR Airlines is scheduled for January 12.

In the event of a change in flights, the Civil Aviation Committee will notify passengers prior to the flight.