Stampede kills 40 mourners at Qasem Soleimani burial in Iran

Forty people have been killed in a stampede as Iranians flocked to the burial of a top commander killed in a US drone strike, the BBC reports.

The deaths in Qasem Soleimani’s hometown of Kerman led to the postponement of his interment. A new time will be announced later.

Millions are already estimated to have packed the streets for a series of funeral processions in Iran.

Soleimani was killed in a US air strike ordered by President Donald Trump.

He was widely considered the second most powerful man in Iran behind Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The US saw him as a terrorist and a threat to American troops.