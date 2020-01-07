Armenia’s FM expresses solidarity with Australia amid bushfire crisis

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has expressed solidarity with the people of government of Australia amid bushfire crisis.

“Most disturbed by the catastrophe of Australian Bushfire. The victims and millions affected bear very powerful message and call for action globally, this concerns every nation on earth,” Minister Mnatsakanyan said in a Twitter post.

“Condolences to bereaved families. In full solidarity with people and government of Australia,” he continued.

Most disturbed by the catastrophe of #AustralianBushfire. The victims and millions affected bear very powerful message and call for action globally, this concerns every nation on earth. Condolences to bereaved families. In full solidarity with people and government of #Australia. pic.twitter.com/XQ1asbDqVW — Zohrab Mnatsakanyan (@ZMnatsakanyan) January 6, 2020

Almost 2,000 houses have been destroyed in Australia’s months-long bushfire crisis, officials say, as crews prepare frantically for worsening conditions.

At least 25 people and millions of animals have died since September.

Australia is fighting an unprecedented bushfire season, fuelled by record temperatures and widespread drought.