President congratulates Armenians worldwide on Christmas

President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated world-spread Armenians on the

Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

“Christmas is a symbol of love, kindness, hope, and faith, a feast celebrated by our people with the joy of the soul,” the President said.

“This sacred holiday prompts us to be more caring for our homeland, our family and our neighbors, our faith, spiritual values and for each other,” he continued.

Christmas every year brings with it the hope of positive change in our lives. The important thing here is not the change of time in human life, but the change of human life over time. Therefore, let’s live so that changes have only positive impact for all of us,” the President continued.

He wished everyone health, strength of body and spirit, peace and wellbeing.