His Holiness Karekin II presides over Divine Liturgy on Christmas Day

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, presided over a Divine Liturgy and Blessing of the Waters service celebrated on the Feast of the Nativity and Theophany of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinuyan, representatives of legislative and executive authorities attended the Liturgy at St. Gregory the Illumninator Church in Yerevan.

On January 6, the Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ, which is the commemoration of the Birth and Baptism of Jesus Christ. God was incarnated and appeared to the people.

During the Baptism of Jesus God the Father said, “This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased” (Mt 3:17) and the Holy Spirit descended on Christ in the form of dove, so God appeared to the people for the second time. So, both Theophanies revealed by means of the Birth and Baptism of Jesus Christ are celebrated in the Armenian Church jointly on January 6.

The feast starts on the eve, in the evening of January 5, and is continued after the midnight. On the eve a solemn Candlelight Divine Liturgy is celebrated and on January 6 a solemn Divine Liturgy is celebrated. At the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy Blessing of the Waters Service is conducted symbolizing the Baptism of Christ in the River Jordan at the commencement of His ministry. By means of His Baptism Jesus blessed water.