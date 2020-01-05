Artsakh President holds consultations on domestic and foreign policy issues

On 5 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with representatives of the executive and legislative branches to discuss a number of domestic and foreign policy issues.

The President underscored that the situation along the borders is under control and the Defense Army has been confidently carrying out its mission.

Touching upon the developments in the Middle East, Bako Sahakyan highlighted the interest of official Stepanakert in maintaining peace and stability in the region and peaceful resolution of all disputed issues.

The President gave appropriate instructions to the relevant agencies regarding proper solutions to the issues discussed.

National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, minister of state Grigory Martirosyan and other officials were present at the consultation.