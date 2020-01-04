Operational situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border stable – Defense Ministry

The operational situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan is stable, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan has said.

The leadership of the General Staff of the Armed Forces held consultations today to discuss issues of organizing combat duty.

Reference was also made to the situation in the Middle Eastern region, special instructions have been given in this regard.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan was assessed as generally stable.