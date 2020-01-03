Armenia seriously concerned about situation in the Middle East

Armenia is seriously concerned about the recent incidents in Baghdad which led to human losses.

“The developments risk further undermining the regional security and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East and beyond,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Armenia calls for the de-escalation of situation exclusively through peaceful means,” the Ministry said.

Armenia will continue to closely cooperate with all its partners aimed at ensuring regional stability and security.

Amid ongoing developments in the Middle Eastern region, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held consultations with Armenia’s Ambassadors accredited in the countries of the region.

Iran’s supreme leader has vowed “severe revenge” on those responsible for the death of top military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed by an air strike at Baghdad airport early on Friday ordered by US President Donald Trump.

The 62-year-old spearheaded Iranian operations in the Middle East as head of the elite Quds Force. Mr Trump said he caused millions of deaths.

The killing marks a major escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Soleimani was widely seen as the second most powerful figure in Iran, behind Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Quds Force, an elite unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported directly to the ayatollah and Soleimani was hailed as a heroic national figure.

Iran has declared a three-day national mourning period in honor of the general.