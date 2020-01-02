Bundesliga presents some “big goals” by Sargis Adamyan

Bundesliga has presented a recap of Armenia international Sargis Adamyan’s first season in Germany.

“It may be his debut Bundesliga season, but Sargis Adamyan has scored some big goals already,” reads a post on Bundesliga’s official Twitter channel.

It may be his debut #Bundesliga season, but Sargis Adamyan has scored some big goals already 💪 pic.twitter.com/vqHmDiI0BJ — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) January 2, 2020

The Armenian has scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists in 12 games he played this season.

Sargis Adamyan scored twice as Hoffenheim shocked Bayern 2-1 on October 5.

He was on target again as Hoffenheim snatch last-gasp win at Cologne in November.

Adamyan’s latest goal came against Borussia Dortmund.