Bundesliga presents some “big goals” by Sargis Adamyan

Bundesliga has presented a recap of Armenia international Sargis Adamyan’s first season in Germany.
“It may be his debut Bundesliga season, but Sargis Adamyan has scored some big goals already,” reads a post on Bundesliga’s official Twitter channel.
The Armenian has scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists in 12 games he played this season.
Sargis Adamyan scored twice as Hoffenheim shocked Bayern 2-1 on October 5.
He was on target again as Hoffenheim snatch last-gasp win at Cologne in November.
Adamyan’s latest goal came against Borussia Dortmund.