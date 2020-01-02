SportTop

Bundesliga presents some “big goals” by Sargis Adamyan

Siranush Ghazanchyan January 2, 2020, 23:12
Less than a minute

Bundesliga has presented a recap of Armenia international Sargis Adamyan’s first season in Germany.

“It may be his debut Bundesliga season, but Sargis Adamyan has scored some big goals already,” reads a post on Bundesliga’s official Twitter channel.

The Armenian has scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists in 12 games he played this season.

 Sargis Adamyan scored twice as Hoffenheim shocked Bayern 2-1 on October 5.

He was on target again as Hoffenheim snatch last-gasp win at Cologne in November.

Adamyan’s latest goal came against Borussia Dortmund.

Show More
Back to top button
Close