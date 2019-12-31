Iranian official highlights importance of rail link to Armenia

An Iranian deputy minister has said the completion of a railroad linking Iran to Armenia would turn the neighboring state into an international transit route, Tasnim News Agency reports.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development Kheirollah Khademi highlighted the significance of the railroad that is planned to link Iran’s northwestern city of Tabriz to Armenia.

“Once we connect Tabriz to the Armenian border, Armenia will also construct a highway that would turn into an international corridor,” the deputy minister said.

Linking Tabriz to the shared border with Armenia is of great significance for the entire country, Khademi added.