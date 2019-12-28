Construction of largest Armenian church in Ukraine nearing end

Construction of the largest Armenian church in Ukraine is entering the final stage.

The day the church will open its doors to the parishioners of the Ukrainian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church and guests of Kiev is not far away, Analitika.ua reports.

The Armenian Cathedral is located close to Kiev’s Boryspil Airport, and is in fact the first attraction for guests of the capital.

According to the initiator of the construction Vilen Shatvoryan, the head of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, the construction of churches allows to realize one of the main goals of the Armenian Diaspora – to fully reveal the Armenian culture to the people of Ukraine.

The decision to begin construction of the Armenian Cathedral in Kiev was made back in 2012, but construction works started after a number of key issues were solved in 2013.