No Armenians among Kazakhstan air crash victims

According to preliminary results, there were no Armenians among those killed and injured as a result of a plane crash in Kazakhstan, the Armenian Embassy in Kazakhstan informs.

A passenger jet has crashed in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people but leaving dozens of survivors.

The Bel Air plane was flying from Almaty – Kazakhstan’s largest city – to the capital Nur-Sultan when it smashed into a building just after take-off.

The Fokker aircraft had 100 passenger and crew on board. Survivors described walking from the wreckage into the dark and snow.

About 60 are being treated in hospital. The cause of the crash is unclear.

President Armen Sarkissian has offered condolences to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the tragic air crash.

The President has asked to convey his support to the relatives of the victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured.