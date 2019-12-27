PoliticsTop

France’s Macron signs law authorizing ratification of Armenia-EU agreement

Siranush Ghazanchyan December 27, 2019, 17:32
The President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron has signed a law authorizing the ratification of the Comprehensive and Strengthened Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia, Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian informs on Twitter.

