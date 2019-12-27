France’s Macron signs law authorizing ratification of Armenia-EU agreement

The President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron has signed a law authorizing the ratification of the Comprehensive and Strengthened Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia, Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian informs on Twitter.
