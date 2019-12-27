France’s Macron signs law authorizing ratification of Armenia-EU agreement

The President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron has signed a law authorizing the ratification of the Comprehensive and Strengthened Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia, Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian informs on Twitter.

Le Président de la République Française @EmmanuelMacron a promulgué la loi n° 2019-1447 autorisant la ratification de l'accord de partenariat global et renforcé entre l'Union européenne et la République d'Arménie (#CEPA). 🇦🇲🇫🇷🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/BSWBQUsoSg — Hasmik Tolmajian (@tolmajian) December 27, 2019