Forty-eight residents of Latakia receive Armenian passports

Siranush Ghazanchyan December 27, 2019, 17:47
Forty-eight residents of Latakia, Syria have received Armenian passports, Armenia’s Consulate General in Aleppo informs.

The passports were handed over during a reception organized by the Consulate.

Հալեպում 🇦🇲 ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոսության կողմից 🇸🇾 Լաթաքիայում կազմակերպված հերթական հյուպատոսական ընդունելության արդյունքում 48 լաթաքիահայ ստացավ ՀՀ քաղաքացու անձնագիր։

Gepostet von Consulate General of Armenia, Aleppo, Syria am Freitag, 27. Dezember 2019
