Football pitches open in four villages in Tavush, Armenia

Small football pitches were opened in four communities in Armenia’s Tavush Province today.

President of the Football Federation of Armenia Armen Melikbekyan participated in the opening ceremonies in the villages of Haghartsin, Gandzakar, Getahovit and Azatamut.

Earlier this year UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said the Association would support the construction of 76 pitches with artificial grass in Armenia’s regions, provide the Football Federation with necessary equipment, and implement programs towards development of mini-football and women’s football.