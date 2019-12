Charges have been brought against Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan under Article 308.2 of the Criminal Code (Abuse of official authority that negligently caused grave consequences).

The crime is punished with imprisonment for 2- 6 years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain posts or practice certain activities for up to 3 years.

Hrayr Tovmasyan has been interrogated by investigators of the Special Investigative Committee.