Seven die as boat sinks in Lake Van

A boat carrying migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan has sunk in Lake Van in eastern Turkey, with at least seven people dead, officials say, the BBC reports.

The lake is near the border with Iran, from where migrants often cross into Turkey on their journey towards Europe.

Sixty-four people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals and shelters.

The incident happened at around 03:00 local time (00:00 GMT). It was not clear why they were on the boat in the lake which is completely within Turkey.

The boat sank after capsizing as it approached Adilcevaz district in Bitlis, on the northern shores of the lake.