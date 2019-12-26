Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick among football’s most memorable moments – BBC

The BBC has listed Amenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick against Sunderland among the football’s most memorable moments from the 2010s.

According to the BBC, Henrikh Mkhitaryan will forever be remembered at Old Trafford for a piece of skill that left Jose Mourinho praising “the beauty of football”.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s cross was behind Mkhitaryan but the midfielder rapidly readjusted, arcing his foot to send a barely believable backheel looping past Jordan Pickford.

Mkhitaryan with an amazing Scorpion Kick goal! Goal of the season? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ik9IEU6Npz — ManchesterUnited F.C (@redddevils_21) December 26, 2016

It was a strike never to be repeated – at least not until Olivier Giroud scored an even better version just five days later.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan won the Carling Goal of the Month for December 2016 for the acrobatic scorpion kick that helped Manchester United earn a 3-1 victory over Sunderland on Boxing Day.

It was chosen as the best from a shortlist of eight goals from the combined votes of a panel of experts and the public.