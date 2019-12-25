Second volume of Catholicos Karekin II’s official remarks published

The 2nd volume of the collection of the official remarks (Selected Official Remarks: 2010-2018) of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has been published by the Publishing Department of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. The collection is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Enthronement of the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The book was prepared for publication by Rev. Fr. Ararat Poghosyan, Director of Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Library and Publishing Department of the Mother See.

The collection includes the Blessing remarks of His Holiness during the conferences and significant events held from 2010 to 2018, which are classified according to their nature and general orientation. The massages, Encyclicals and remarks are presented in sections and subsections, classified according to chronology. The collection includes only the complete remarks published at “Etchmiadzin” Monthly, the references of which are in the corresponding Magazine numbers.

