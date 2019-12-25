Candy wrapped in colors of Armenian flag installed in Yerevan

A statue of candy wrapped in colors of Armenian flag authored by Laurence Jenkell has been installed in Tashir Street Shopping Gallery in Yerevan.

The sculpture authored by Laurence Jenkell was earlier displayed along the avenue George V in Paris under the patronage of Madame Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Economy.

The Deputy Minister said Yerevan has received the sculpture as a gift and will be officially unveiled on Tashir Street (Northern Avenue) on December 25.

The Wrapping Candies decorated the George V avenue from 15th October to 14th November.