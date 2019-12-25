Armenia’s Best Athletes 2019 named

Armenia’s best athletes of 2019 have been announced. The winners have been determined by sports journalists and heads pf federation, as well as SMS voting.
Below is the list of the 10 best athletes elected from 25 shortlisted candidates:
- Artur Aleksanyan (wrestling)
- Ruben Aleksanyan (weightlifting
- Artur Avetisyan (gymnastics)
- Hovhannes Bachkov (boxing)
- Slavik Galstyan (Greco-Roman wrestling)
- Tigran Kirakosyan (sambo)
- Arsen Harutyunyan (free-style wrestling)
- Simon Martirosyan (weightlifting)
- Gor Minasyan (weightlifting)
- Hakob Mkrtchyan (weightlifting)