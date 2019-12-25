Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra to perform in Beijing

The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra (ANPO), one of the leading music ensembles of Eastern Europe, will perform at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing on Jan. 9, 2020, Xinhua reports.

Conducted by Armenian conductor Eduard Topchjan, who made his debut with the ANPO in 2000, the orchestra will bring audiences in Beijing the enjoyment of strings by performing classic pieces including Khachaturian’s “Masquerade Suite,” Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” and Mozart’s “Clarinet Concerto in A Major.”

Founded in 1925, the ANPO has been committed to promoting cultural and musical awareness in Armenia and has served as an ambassador for Armenian arts and culture worldwide.