Best Destinations to Travel to in 2020: Armenia included

The Town and Country Magazine has compiled a list of the Best Destinations to Travel to in 2020.

According to the magazine, interest in Armenia has been growing even before America’s most recognized Armenian–Kim Kardashian —brought her four children to be baptized there.

“Now, on the heels of Congress’ historic recognition that the slaughter of 1.5 million Armenians in 1915 was an act of genocide, curiosity about this region that sits at the crossroads of the Eastern and Western worlds is set to surge,” the T&C writes.

While it is landlocked, Armenia’s Lake Sevan, the largest freshwater, alpine lake in Eurasia is a local favorite and deserving of its nickname “The Blue Pearl of Armenia.”

There’s the UNESCO World Heritage site Khor Virap and ornate cathedrals that are marvels of design and ingenuity. Brandy, a cousin of France’s Cognac is a key part of Armenian hospitality.

Other destinations featured on the list include Champillon (France), Richmond (British Columbia), Alsace (France), Antarctica, Salina (Sicily), the Bahamas, Madagascar and Portonovi (Montenegro).