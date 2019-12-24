American Armenian Bo Patatian runs for Pasadena City Council

Asbarez – American Armenian Bo Patatian has officially announced his candidacy for Pasadena City Council. Patatian is a product of Pasadena’s public schools and has a long and distinguished history working in local and state government. He is the Mayor’s appointee as a Pasadena City Commissioner and has served as a public school district administrator for nearly a decade.

Patatian’s dedication to community stems from a tragic, life-altering event. On the evening of August 20, 2004, he fell victim to a random drive-by shooting. The injuries were so severe that the doctors were skeptical about his odds of survival. After getting a second chance at life, Patatian dedicated himself to public service.

“As a lifelong resident of the City of Pasadena, I fully understand the economic, political, and social challenges we face in our community. That’s why I’m so deeply dedicated to moving Pasadena towards a more promising, thriving and brighter future,” states Patatian. “I’m running for City Council because we need results over rhetoric. We now have the unique opportunity to elect a Councilmember who will put our community first. For far too long, city government has been out of touch with our needs. As your councilmember, I pledge to work tirelessly to ensure that our residents have direct access to the city services they deserve – their interests will no longer go ignored and denied. Given the current challenges facing our District, we need to focus on clean and safe neighborhoods, quality public education, and affordable and accessible housing. Together we can create a S.A.F.E.R. Pasadena.”

As a centerpiece of his campaign launch, Patatian unveiled his five-point platform under the acronym S.A.F.E.R.:

Secure Streets

Accessible Government

Financial Stability

Education Equity

Revitalized Neighborhoods

Pasadena has been Patatian’s home for 40-years now. He was only 3 years-old when his parents – Movses and Annie – immigrated to the United States and settled in Pasadena. They fled the civil war in Beirut, Lebanon to ensure that their children would be able to live in peace and prosper here and have access to an abundance of opportunities and stability. Patatian is proud product of Pasadena area public schools graduating from Pasadena High School (Class of 1994) and California State University, Los Angeles where he majored in Political Science. He later completed his legislative training at the Robert M. Hertzberg CAPITOL Institute in Sacramento.

Patatian’s involvement in local and state governance spans over two decades. He’s worked for several members of the California State Legislature, including the late State Assemblymember Keith Richman, M.D., and former Pasadena-area Assemblymember Jack Scott.

Currently, he serves as a City Commissioner as the Mayor’s appointee to the Pasadena City Library Commission and he’s also a member of Pasadena’s 2020 Census Complete Count Committee. Public education is one of Patatian’s major passions, and has spent nearly a decade now working as a school district administrator for the neighboring Glendale Unified School District.

Patatian is an active member of Pasadena’s vibrant Armenian-American community, and is the former Chairman and current Executive Board member of the Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter. Faithful to his dedication and passion for learning and education, Patatian also holds a Post Graduate / Professional Certification from Mashdots College in Armenian Studies.