Photo of Kim Kardashian in Armenia among Reuters’ best images of 2019

A photo of reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian at the WCIT 2019 Congress in Armenia has been named among Reuters’ best image of 2019.

The photo was taken by Photolure agency’s Hayk Baghdasaryan. Kardashian was pictured making a selfie with fans at the World Congress on Information Technology held in Yerevan in October.

The Reuters news agency has put together a stunning collection of pictures from around the world, varying from Kim Kardashian at a technology event in Armenia to revelers showing off their fun sides during the annual La Tomatina tomato food fight festival in Spain.

For its One country, one picture, one year list Reuters has chosen pictures from 161 countries.