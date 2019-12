Lithuanian translation of Hovhannes Tumanyan’s fairy tales presented in Vilnius

The Lithuanian translation of Hovhannes Tumanyan’s fairy tales was presented at UNESCO Office in Vilnius, Armenia’s Ambassador to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia informs.

The book was printed by ODILE publishing company on the writer’s 150th anniversary.

Presentation of #Lithuania/n translation of #Armenia/n writer Hovhannes Tumanyan's "Fairy tales" in UNESCO Lithuania office, printed by ODILE on the great writer's 150th Anniversary,marked by @UNESCO.Translation was done by Kristina Albertyan,illustration by Naira Muradyan. pic.twitter.com/3MEzxUAPiw — Tigran Mkrtchyan (@TMkrtchyan) December 23, 2019

The book has been translated by Kristine Albertjan, the illustrator is Naira Muradyan.

The book had earlier been translated into Latvian.