Armen Melikbekyan elected President of Armenia’s Football Federation

Armen Melikbekyan has been elected President of the Football Federation of Armenia.

A total of 23 delegates participated in the voting. Thirteen cast their vote for Melikbekyan, seven voted for Tovmas Grigoryan. Three ballots were invalid.

Three candidates were running for the post, but Khoren Hovhannisyan opted out of the race on Sunday.

Sixteen members of the Federation’s Executive Committee are also expected to be elected today.

Armenia’s former football chief Artur Vanetsyan resigned on November 21.