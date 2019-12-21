New Year Tree lights up Yerevan

Armenia started its countdown to New Year after the lights of the New Year tree went on in the main square of capital Yerevan.

The festive events will continue through January 13, when the nation traditionally celebrates the “Old New Year.”

Lighting of the main Christmas Tree took place at the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia

Lighting of the main Christmas Tree took place at the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia

Lighting of the main Christmas Tree took place at the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia

Festive fireworks took place during the lightning of the main Christmas Tree on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia

Festive fireworks took place during the lightning of the main Christmas Tree on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia

Festive fireworks took place during the lightning of the main Christmas Tree on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia

Lighting of the main Christmas Tree took place at the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia

A fairy town with interesting modern solutions and colorful decorations has been built at the Republic Square.

The main concert will kick off at 10 pm on December 31 and will continue until 23:45. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will then take the stage to make a New Year address.

After midnight the celebration will continue with a concert by Goran Bregović and his group.