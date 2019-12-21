Armenia’s Sargis Adamyan helps Hoffenheim beat Borussia Dortmund

Goals from Sargis Adamyan and Andrej Kramaric saw Hoffenheim come from a goal down at home to beat Borussia Dortmund in their final game of 2019.

Mario Gotze had put the visitors ahead early on but Sargis Adamyan and Andrej Kramaric sealed an improbable comeback late on.

The defeat leaves Dortmund four points from leaders RB Leipzig having played a game more.

Two of Adamyan’s four goals this season have come from the bench. His other two came against Bayern Munich.