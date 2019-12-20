It’s now easier to access the area bordering Armenian medieval capital of Ani

The entrance regime to the area adjacent to the Armenian medieval capital of Ani (now in Turkey) has changed, Governor of Shirak Province Tigran Petrosyan told a press conference today.

The move will make it easier for Armenians and tourists visiting the country to enter the area from the Armenian side.

The Governor said the change is a result of joint work with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, a number of government structures.

Tigran Petrosyan handed a certificate of gratitude signed by PM Nikol Pashinyan, as well as AMD 500,000 reward to Vahandukht Melkonyan, the only resident of the Norashen village, which borders Ani.

She has been living here for over six decades, and has been the only resident in the recent years. The woman says she never feels lonely and is engaged in farming and beekeeping at age 83.