EAEU heads of state hail Armenia’s effective presidency of the organization

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended today the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s regular meeting at Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library in St. Petersburg.

The Eurasian Economic Union’s development agenda and the prospects for cooperation were discussed during narrow and expanded-format sessions. The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council endorsed the nomination of Mikhail Myasnikovich as Eurasian Economic Commission Board Chairman. Incumbent Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan will be in office until February 1, 2020.

The meeting approved the new composition of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission and decided that Belarus should take over the presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2020. The decision will come into force on January 1, 2020.

“As Armenia’s year-long presidency in the EAEU is nearing completion, I would like to thank all our partners for the work done during this time. I think that we enjoyed a pretty good, effective and fruitful presidency. I am confident that we will continue to cooperate in this spirit. Congratulating Belarus on assuming the presidency, I wish you all the best,” the Prime Minister said.

President Alexander Lukashenko of the Republic of of Belarus thanked the Armenian Prime Minister for his kind remarks and best wishes.

“Dear colleagues, I think you all share the opinion that we should extend a vote of thanks to the Armenian side for quite effective presidency,” Lukashenko stated.

The heads of EAEU-member states signed the agreement on EAEU-member state citizens’ pension guarantees. The Member States approved the EAEU directive on lifting the barriers to domestic market operations, and the directive on implementing service liberalization programs. Decisions were passed on amending the EAEC’s working regulations and approving the action plan for forming a common electricity market.

In conclusion, it was decided to hold the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in May, 2020 in Belarus.