Candy wrapped in colors of Armenian flag to be installed in Yerevan

The sculpture of a candy in a wrapping matching the colors of the Armenian flag will be installed in Yerevan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Narine Khachatryan told a press conference today.

The sculpture authored by Laurence Jenkell was earlier displayed along the avenue George V in Paris under the patronage of Madame Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Economy.

The Deputy Minister said Yerevan has received the sculpture as a gift and will be officially unveiled on Tashir Street (Northern Avenue) on December 25.

The Wrapping Candies decorated the George V avenue from 15th October to 14th November.