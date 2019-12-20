Artsakh and Egypt to cooperate in tourism, culture and sports

On December 16-18, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian, who is in the Arab Republic of Egypt on a short working visit, met with representatives of the business circles of capital Cairo.

The Foreign Minister presented the tax policy and the privileged conditions for large investors in Artsakh. An exchange of opinions on the prospects of making investments in some economic spheres of Artsakh took place.

Within the framework of the visit, Masis Mayilian met with Governor of Southern Sinai of Egypt Khaled Fouda Siddiq Muhammad.

The Foreign Minister highly appreciated the traditional friendly attitude of the Egyptian authorities towards the Armenian community, noting the important contribution and role of Armenians in the development of the country.

During the meeting, Masis Mayilian presented the priority directions of economic development in the Republic of Artsakh. In this context, the Foreign Minister, especially highlighted the tourism sector and touched upon various initiatives implemented in the Republic, aimed at increasing the tourist attractiveness of Artsakh, which ensure quite satisfactory results.

As a result of the meeting, agreements were reached on establishing and developing cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture and sports.

In Cairo, Masis Mayilian also visited the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to Egypt, as well as the residence of the Head of the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, St. Gregory the Illuminator, and met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia Karen Grigoryan and Head of the Diocese Bishop Ashot Mnatsakanyan.