Armenia to replace official vehicles with electric cars soon – Minister

The Armenian Government will soon replace the official vehicles with electric cars, Minister of Nature Protection Erik Grigoryan told Armenpress.

The plans were first revealed in May 2019.

The program will be funded by grants received for ecological purposes. The Global Environment Fund has provided 700.000 Euros towards that end.

“The program was to be implemented by the end of this year if we had all the procedures in place, but some changes were made. The Global Electric Mobility project is underway, it is being implemented by many countries and some have fallen behind in the process. This is the reason why we have not been able to transition to electric cars this year,” Grigoryan said.

According to him, the program and its funding have been approved, but will be implemented a little later.