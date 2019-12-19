Over 440 km of roads constructed and renovated in Armenia in 2019

As of November 2019, 330 km of roads were constructed and renovated in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

According to him, another 110 km of roads were renovated under subsidy programs, which means approximately 440 km of roads were repaired this year.

The Prime Minister said the work done this year is actually equal to that done between 2013 and 2017.

He emphasized that the cost of road repairs has significantly decreased compared to the previous years.

“If, for example, the cost of one kilometer road repair in 2014 cost more than 200 million AMD, this year the same works cost two and a half times cheaper, totaling about 80 million AMD,” the Prime Minister noted.