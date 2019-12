Armenian PM to attend session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on December 20 to participate in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg.

The Prime Minister will attend meetings of the Eurasian Economic Council in narrow and expanded format.

The participants are expected to sign joint documents and make a statement for the press.

In St. Petersburg Nikol Pashinyan will also take part in the informal meeting of the heads of the CIS member states.