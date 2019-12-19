Armenia remain 102nd in FIFA World Ranking

Armenia have maintained the 102nd place in the final FIFA World Ranking of 2019.

Belgium are the FIFA World Ranking’s ‘Team of the Year’ for the second successive time after a record-breaking year for the global ladder. The Red Devils hold on to top spot in a December table.

World champions France and Brazil also remain in second and third, the positions they held in December 2018, but the make-up of the top five has changed, with England climbing one place to reach fourth and Uruguay moving up to fifth on the back of a two-spot rise.