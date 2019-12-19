SportTop

Armenia remain 102nd in FIFA World Ranking

Siranush Ghazanchyan December 19, 2019, 15:35
Armenia have maintained the 102nd place in the final FIFA World Ranking of 2019.

Belgium are the FIFA World Ranking’s ‘Team of the Year’ for the second successive time after a record-breaking year for the global ladder. The Red Devils hold on to top spot in a December table.

World champions France and Brazil also remain in second and third, the positions they held in December 2018, but the make-up of the top five has changed, with England climbing one place to reach fourth and Uruguay moving up to fifth on the back of a two-spot rise.

